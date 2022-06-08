SOUTH ASIAWORLD

22 killed as van plunges into ravine in Pakistan

At least 22 passengers were killed when a van fell into a deep ravine on the Quetta-Zhob National Highway in Pakistan’s Balochistan province early Wednesday.

The van, carrying 23 people, was en route Zhob from Loralai, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting district’s deputy commissioner Hafiz Muhammad Qasim.

“The vehicle fell from a hilltop near Akhtarzai and 22 travellers aboard were reportedly killed in the accident,” he said.

A minor boy, who got injured in the accident, has been referred to Quetta for medical treatment.

The bodies have been shifted to the Qilla Saifullah District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased included five children, as many women, and 11 men.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged authorities to ensure adequate treatment for the injured.

Balochistan province Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

