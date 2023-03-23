A 22-year-old man faces numerous charges after a dangerous driving incident in Mississauga’s Malton area.

According to police, officers from the Safer Roads Team observed a motor vehicle being operated dangerously by performing high-speed circular manoeuvres in the Westwood Square parking lot near Goreway Drive and Morningstar Drive in Mississauga on Tuesday at around 9:15 pm.

Police seized the vehicle and released the suspect with conditions.

The Cheltenham man has been charged with several offences including dangerous operation, racing, unnecessary noise, no muffler and driving a vehicle that is not in accordance with emission regulations. He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, regarding the federal and provincial laid charges.

Police say that they will continue to address dangerous driving proactively throughout the Region of Peel, including Westwood Square.

Anyone with any information on this incident can contact investigators with the Safer Roads Team at 905-453–2121, extension 3750. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.