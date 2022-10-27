ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer ‘Mohabbatein’

NewsWire
0
0

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic drama ‘Mohabbatein’, which redefined the concept of love, has completed 22 years in Hindi cinema.

The production house Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and captioned: “22 years since Mr Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us “Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai”. Celebrating #22YearsOfMohabbatein”

‘Mohabbatein’ released in 2000 and is directed by Aditya Chopra.

The film also stars Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

It narrates the story of Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul college whose daughter Megha, commits suicide after he opposes her relationship with Raj, a music teacher at the college.

The story follows Raj aiding three Gurukul students and their love interests to rebel against Narayan’s intolerance of love.

20221027-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bombay Begums: Defined by its performances (IANS Review; Rating: * *...

    Saif underwent two months of diction training for ‘Bunty Aur Babli...

    KatVic Wedding: Wedding rituals commence at Fort Barwara

    ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun salutes Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’