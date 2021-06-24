A court in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Thursday sentenced the rapist of a minor to 22 years jail.

Additional District Judge Sujit Kumar Singh pronounced the judgment.

The incident had taken place on October 10, 2019 near Bareni village situated under Sadar police station of Chatra.

The victim had taken cattle to graze near the village jungle, when Vilesh Yadav caught her, tied her hands and legs and gagged her mouth, before raping her.

A case was filed under the Pocso Act and police produced a total of 11 witnesses.

After 20 months hearing, thecourt convicted and sentenced the accused and slapped a Rs 20,000 fine. If the fine is not deposited, then Yadav will undergo another year of rigorous imprisonment.

–IANS

ns/vd