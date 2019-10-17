22% youth hold the key to Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (IANS) Nearly 22 per cent voters in the 20-29 age group will play a major role in the Haryana Assembly polls on Monday, say social scientists.

As per the Election Commission, 40,67,413 voters are in the 20-29 age group, and 44,92,809 in 30-39 years group. The number of first-time voters is 3,82,446 in the 1.83 crore electorates.

The state has 4,18,961 voters in the 80 plus age group. A total of 35,67,536 voters are in 40-49 age group, 27,90,783 in 50-59 age group, 17,39,664 in 60-69 age group and 8,22,958 in 70-79 age group.

There are 98.7 lakh men voters and 85.1 lakh women voters and 252 third gender voters.

Of the 19,578 polling stations, 153 are auxiliary polling booths.

An election official told IANS, the focus of the sensitisation campaigns was to encourage voters to come out in large numbers and exercise franchise on October 21 for 90 Assembly seats.

According to political observers, the main contest is between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Riding the pro-incumbency and the Narendra Modi wave, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes he will take his party’s tally to ’75 plus’ from 47, while Congress two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been raising unemployment, law and order and lack of development in the state.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 69.74 per cent people cast their votes in the state. In

the 2014 Assembly polls, Haryana had recorded the highest-ever turnout of 76.54 per cent.

