As many as 2,231 missing persons were reunited with their families during a 10-day special drive conducted by Odisha Police, the police said on Monday.

The police in coordination with the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha crime branch carried out the drive from September 1 to 10 to trace missing persons.

Out of the total persons traced, 1,536 are female and 390 are male. The police traced 305 minors, including 272 girls, during the drive, the state crime branch informed in a tweet.

On the other hand, the state transport authority (STA) in association with the police has conducted a drive against drunk driving from September 7 to 9.

During the three-day drive, a total of 599 people were found driving under the influence of alcohol, of which 222 drunk drivers were arrested in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, an official said.

Similarly, 338 driving licences have been confiscated for suspension. A total of 455 prosecution reports (PRs) have been submitted to courts for further action.

Besides, 1,568 other cases have been detected for violation of Motor Vehicles Act, against whom 1,532 e-challans have been issued.

Despite a set of strict laws and regulations, drunk driving continues to be one of the major reasons behind road accidents in India. As many as 246 road accidents took place in Odisha in 2021 due to drunken driving, claiming the lives of 79 people besides injuring 151 others.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act says that in the case of drunken driving, first-time offenders will face imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 and the second offence can lead to up to two years’ prison term and/or fine of Rs 15,000.

20220912-211005