INDIA

225 candidates in fray in Feb 27 Nagaland Assembly polls

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 225 candidates have filed their nominations for the February 27 elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, officials said on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nomination papers.Election officials said that the nomination papers and other documents would be examined on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio has filed his nomination for the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district, with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton also submitted his candidature from the Tyui Assembly Constituency.

Former Chief Minister and NDPP nominee T.R. Zeliang is contesting in Peren constituency, while BJP state President Temjen Imna Along is contesting in Alongtaki seat.

Balloting would be held on February 27 from 7 a.m. to 4 PM while votes would be counted on March 2.

20230207-235002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM Mann to meet Amit Shah on border security, Bhakra...

    3 killed in Telangana as car plunges into canal

    10-min online delivery platform Zepto raises $200 mn

    Goa govt creates employment cell to provide jobs