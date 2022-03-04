225 students returned to Punjab from Ukraine so far: Chief Secretary

As many as 225 students have returned safely to Punjab so far from the war-torn Ukraine, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari said on Friday.

While directing officials to ensure safe return of the remaining students and other persons stuck in Ukraine, he said the state government is sparing no effort to help the distressed families in this hour of crisis.

Reviewing the status of calls recieved on the state government’s dedicated 24×7 control room numbers i.e. 1100 (to call from within Punjab) and +91-172-4111905 (to call from outside India), the Chief Secretary was apprised that 476 calls have been received so far on these numbers and the queries are being immediately forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He was also informed that 326 affected families have been visited physically by state government officials.

Tewari urged the affected persons and their relatives to immediately contact on the Punjab government’s helpline numbers so that they can be provided assistance.

He also appealed the parents and relatives of the stranded persons to ask their children get in touch with the embassy and ‘Government of India’ officials at border posts and strictly follow the guidelines of the MEA.

Resident Commissioner, Punjab, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari apprised the Chief Secretary that all the necessary arrangements have been made for safe return of stranded students and persons.

She said they are in constant touch with the Indian embassy to ensure that no Punjab resident shall face any kind of problem in returning to their homes.

20220304-203603