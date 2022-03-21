DIASPORAINDIA

22,500 Indians returned from Ukraine: Govt

By NewsWire
0
1

Around 22,500 Indian nationals have returned from Ukraine to India from February 1 to March 11, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

“(A total of) 90 evacuation flights were operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ including 14 Indian Air Force flights,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said that the government had coordinated with the Indian carriers for the operation of evacuation flights.

“The government has coordinated with six private airlines… for evacuation of Indian nationals from countries adjoining Ukraine viz. Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

“Air India and Air India Express together have operated 23 evacuation flights under Operation Ganga,” he said, adding that the air fare for all the flights operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ has been borne by the Centre.

20220321-230806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit probes attack on Sikh taxi driver

Unruly Indian passenger forces Air France plane to land

Andhra CM writes to Jaishankar about ill-treatment of workers in Bahrain

Cremation of Gujarati family that froze to death likely in Winnipeg