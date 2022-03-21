Around 22,500 Indian nationals have returned from Ukraine to India from February 1 to March 11, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

“(A total of) 90 evacuation flights were operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ including 14 Indian Air Force flights,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said that the government had coordinated with the Indian carriers for the operation of evacuation flights.

“The government has coordinated with six private airlines… for evacuation of Indian nationals from countries adjoining Ukraine viz. Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia under Operation Ganga.

“Air India and Air India Express together have operated 23 evacuation flights under Operation Ganga,” he said, adding that the air fare for all the flights operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ has been borne by the Centre.

