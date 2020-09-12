2,278 new corona cases push Telangana’s tally over 1.54 lakh

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Telangana reported 2,278 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its total tally over 1.54 lakh, even as 2,458 more recoveries were recorded in the state.

With the new cases, the total tally mounted to 1,54,880, of which 1,21,925 have recovered. Ten more deaths during the last 24 hours took Telangana’s COVID-19 death toll to 950.

Health officials said the state’s fatality rate remained 0.61 per cent, well below the national average of 1.66 per cent. Of the all fatalities, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

While Hyderabad and neighbouring districts continued to account for the maximum cases, the surge in other districts remained a concern for the authorities.

During the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Friday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 331 new cases. Neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 184 and 150 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 62 cases.

Outside Hyderabad and surrounding districts, Nalgonda recorded the highest single-day jump of 126 cases. Karimnagar added 121 cases, Khammam 98, Warangal Urban 91, and Siddipet and Nizamabad 89 each.

According to the Director of Public Health, 69 per cent of 1,54,880 cases reported till now in the state are asymptomatic.

Telangana’s recovery rate is 78.7 per cent as against a national average of 77.75 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 32,005, including 25,050 in home or institutional isolation.

As many as 17 government and 38 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres across the state conducted 62,234 tests. These include 28,005 primary and 8,713 secondary contacts. With this the state has conducted 20,78,695 tests. However, there was no information as to how many of these were rapid antigen tests.

The Health authorities said that samples tested per million population improved further to 55,989. This was much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600, whereas the World Health Organisation benchmark is 140 per million per day.

Data showed that 65.3 per cent of those testing positive were in the 21-50 age group while 24.71 per cent were above 51. Nearly 10 per cent were below 20 years, officials added.

Officials said 64.41 per cent of those who tested positive were males and remaining 35.59 per cent females.

Of the 20,396 beds in government facilities, 17,672 were vacant, including 1,614 ICU beds.

As many as 199 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 10,433 beds, of which 6,202 were vacant.

