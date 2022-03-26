INDIA

23 Army personnel honoured with gallantry, distinguished services

A total 23 Indian Army officers and personnel of other ranks were honoured with gallantry and distinguished services in Jaipur on Saturday.

South Western Command Investiture Ceremony was conducted at 61 Cavalry Polo Ground, Jaipur Military Station.

A total of 14 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medal (Distinguished) and five Vishisht Seva Medals were presented by Lieutenant General A.S. Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The Investiture Ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards to personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty.

The awardees included 15 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and six personnel of other ranks.

Two gallantry awards were presented posthumously to the Next of Kin Gurdeep Kaur, wife of Naib Subedar Mandip Singh, SM (Posthumously) and Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh, SM, (Posthumously).

The Army Commander also conferred citations to 15 units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander congratulated all awardees for their gallantry and distinguished service.

He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation.

Lt Gen Bhinder later interacted with the award winners, their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of Indian Army.

