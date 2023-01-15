HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

At least 23 people were injured in a jallikattu event being held in Avaniapuram of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Sunday.

Thirteen of the injured were admitted to Madurai Rajaji Government Medical College.

The jallikattu, considered one of the most popular bull-taming events, was being held on Sunday early morning and coincided with the Mattu Pongal.

The jallikattu festival is considered a dangerous sport in which people injure themselves while trying to tame raging bulls. The winners are given two-wheelers, clothes, jewels, and money, and several youths participate in the jallikattu events at various places in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival.

It is to be noted that Pongal is the biggest festival of Tamil Nadu which is held from January 15 to 18.

