INDIA

23 Patidar leaders to contest Gujarat Assembly polls

NewsWire
0
0

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Dinesh Bambhaniya on Sunday said that at least 23 of its leaders will contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

He said in a tweet, “In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections Patidars’ 23 leaders will contest elections, numbers may increase, now the elections are going to be more interesting.”

A few days ago, Bambhaniya in a letter addressed to Hardik Patel had requested him to return to the PAAS platform and fight for the people’s issues. Bambhaniya had said in the letter, “If a community leader joins any political party, one loses individual’s the power to raise and fight for any issue and one has to follow the party line.”

Bambhaniya told IANS, “PAAS along with the communities, various religious organisations will scrutinize each candidate’s background to be nominated as the community candidate. One may contest on symbols of any political party, but if anyone has worked against the community, he or she will never be recommended by the Patidar community.”

“PAAS is not registered as a political party, so one can contest from the party they select or even as an independent candidate, but has to work for the Patidar community’ pending issues and development,” Bambhaniya.

Surprised by Dinesh Bambhaniya’s announcement, PAAS women wing president and Congress General Secretary Geeta Patel told to IANS, “I am unaware about such a decision, I am with the Congress party but will keep serving Patidar’s cause.”

Another former convener of PAAS and now BJP leader Varun Patel too was unaware about the PAAS decision to contest the Assembly elections. He told IANS, “I am a soldier of the BJP and Patidars, I will stick to the party, will follow the party’s orders and serve the society.”

20220828-153602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intense convection over east, NE India may help monsoon’s further advance:...

    Pakistani intruder arrested in Punjab, 2 kg heroin seized

    Equity indices plunge sharply, Sensex down 1,122 points

    Community kitchens feed the needy during lockdown in Bihar