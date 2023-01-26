INDIA

23 tableux roll down Kartavya Path on R-Day

At the Republic Day parade in the national capital on Thursday, 23 tableaux — 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments — rolled down the Kartavya Path showing a plethora of cultures from across the country and bringing the boulevard alive with song and dance.

The parade was kicked off in Delhi by the guest contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, followed by a show of strength by the Indian Armed Forces.

Only made-in-India weapons are on display this year.

The indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) offered the 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the ceremony’s chief guest.

The parade, which began at around 10.30 a.m., is showcasing the country’s growing indigenous capabilities, women power and the

emergence of a ‘New India’.

It was commanded by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, second generation Army officer.

Major General Bhavnish Kumar Parade, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Delhi Area, was second-in-command.

Param Vir Chakra winner Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh, 8 JAK LI (Retd); Subedar Maj (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers (Retd); ubedar (Honorary Lt) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles; and Ashoka Chakra winner Maj Gen CA Pithawala (Retd) were on a jeep behind Deputy Parade Commander Col D Sriram Kumar and Lt. Col. Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

