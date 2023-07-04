Nearly two hours of rain on Tuesday caused heavy water-logging, creating a flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram district.

According to the district administration, Gurugram recorded 230 mm of rainfall till 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.Local residents were left helpless due to water-logging in multiple stretches across the district.Vehicles on several stretches were moving bumper to bumper. Several people took to social media to express their anger as they held the local authority responsible for the mess.

The Gurugram court complex was also submerged in water and advocates were seen leaving the court premises in knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, the infamous Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway witnessed heavy water-logging.Vehicles were piled up in queues for almost 1 km even as the motorists blamed the local authority for the water-logging.

However, officials claimed that efforts are on to clear water-logging.

“Vehicle flow was smooth in large parts of Gurugram, though slowdown was reported from some locations. Our traffic personnel have been directed to put all efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Water-logging was also reported from Mayfield Garden, near the court complex, Artemis Road, Sheetla Mata Road, one side carriageway of Hanuman Chowk, Narsinghpur and Hong Kong Bazaar on SPR stretch.

The rain started at around 3.20 p.m. on Tuesday and the heavy downpour continued till 5 p.m.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely hit due to water-logging.

