INDIA

230 mm rainfall throws life out of gear in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly two hours of rain on Tuesday caused heavy water-logging, creating a flood-like situation on multiple stretches and areas in Gurugram district. 

According to the district administration, Gurugram recorded 230 mm of rainfall till 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.Local residents were left helpless due to water-logging in multiple stretches across the district.Vehicles on several stretches were moving bumper to bumper. Several people took to social media to express their anger as they held the local authority responsible for the mess.

The Gurugram court complex was also submerged in water and advocates were seen leaving the court premises in knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, the infamous Narsinghpur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway witnessed heavy water-logging.Vehicles were piled up in queues for almost 1 km even as the motorists blamed the local authority for the water-logging.

However, officials claimed that efforts are on to clear water-logging.

“Vehicle flow was smooth in large parts of Gurugram, though slowdown was reported from some locations. Our traffic personnel have been directed to put all efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Water-logging was also reported from Mayfield Garden, near the court complex, Artemis Road, Sheetla Mata Road, one side carriageway of Hanuman Chowk, Narsinghpur and Hong Kong Bazaar on SPR stretch.

The rain started at around 3.20 p.m. on Tuesday and the heavy downpour continued till 5 p.m.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway was severely hit due to water-logging.

2023070433886

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah

    Kashmiri Pandit employees protest, demand relocation

    India’s first, Mumbai World Trade Centre wins top WTCA recognition

    K’taka Police open fire on knife-wielding person, video goes viral