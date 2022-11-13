INDIA

239th meeting of Fiction Writers Guild in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

The 239th session of the weekly meetings of the Jammu and Kashmir Fiction Writers Guild was held at the guild’s head office, Abe Gazar Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The meeting on Saturday was presided over by well-known columnist and Deputy Director Quality Assurance Kashmir University Shaukat Shafi, while on this occasion leading writer and former director of NIJ Vinita Bakshi was visiting from Delhi as a special guest, and leading fiction writer Abhay Singh was visiting from Punjab.

Fables were read in Urdu and English in the meeting, while Vinita Bakshi also presented some excerpts from her novel to the audience, which was discussed in a lively manner.

As per tradition, the session officially began with “Ibtaaiya” written by the young penman and teacher Mushtaq Baraq, presented by Engineer Shafi Ahmed.

Young fiction writer Nasir Zameer presented Urdu fiction while another young fiction writer Mahpara Riaz presented English fiction, which were discussed thoroughly. Several important points were raised during the discussion on myths, to which President Mahfil gave answers.

While expressing his views, the guest of the meeting, Abhay Singh expressed happiness and praised the activities of the guild.

The chief guest of the meeting, Vinita Bakshi, said she was happy to be a part of the guild meeting. He said that the guild seats in Kashmir Valley have impressed him a lot and congratulated all the members while expressing good wishes.

In his presidential speech, Shaukat Shafi praised the discussion that took place during the meeting. He said that such discussions will create quality literature. He further said that fiction was taking a new shape in the present era and the Internet has influenced it to a great extent.

Expressing concern over the decrease in the trend of reading books, he also gave many useful suggestions to remove this decrease.

20221113-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Contempt of Court petition will be filed against AICF, officials: Dongre

    SKM’s 4-point program to intensify farmers’ stir

    New J&K CS to take over without predecessor handing over charge

    HC refuses Delhi Waqf Board’s plea seeking stay on property transfer...