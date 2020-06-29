24 active Covid cases in Goa CM’s constituency

Panaji, June 29 (IANS) Even as the number of active Covid-19 cases in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s Assembly constituency Sanquelim reached 24 on Monday, Sawant said that the state Health Ministry has increased the frequency of swab-testing in areas where cases had surfaced.

“Testing is being done in a big way in places where cases are being found,” Sawant told reporters late on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said that no decision has been taken on whether the areas from where cases have been reported should be declared as containment zones.

“A decision on more containment zones has not been taken yet,” Sawant said.

On Monday, 53 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the coastal state, taking the tally of active cases to 724.

The biggest cluster of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in the state’s first containment zone at Mangor hill in South Goa. While 260 active cases have been reported within the containment zone, 222 other active cases have links to the Mangor hill, according to Health Ministry statistics released late on Monday.

–IANS

maya/arm