BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

24 coal mines record 100% production in July

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 24 coal mines in the country recorded 100 per cent production in month of July as coal production went up by 11.37 per cent to 60.42 million tonnes (MT), officials said on Thursday.

According to the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during July this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 11.12 per cent and 44.37 per cent by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal, respectively.

However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51 per cent during the month.

Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was more than 100 per cent during July this year. Another seven mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.51 per cent to 67.81 MT from 62.49 MT during July 2022 as compared to the previous year.

During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 8.17 per cent and 40.78 per cent by dispatching 54.54 and 9.91 MT, respectively.

The power utilities despatch has grown by 17.09 per cent to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to increase in power demand.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 4.76 per cent in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29 per cent higher than in July 2021.

20220811-182007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Firm demand, low global inventory to keep aluminium prices elevated: ICRA

    Aurum buys out promoter stake in Majesco, makes open offer

    India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year:...

    OMCs keep diesel, petrol prices steady on Friday