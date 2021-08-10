The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted 25 proposals for action against major drug traffickers since December 2019 and detention orders were issued in 24 of these cases, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

“The NCB has identified major drug traffickers or kingpins in the country for action against them under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988.

“The NCB has submitted 25 PITNDPS proposals to the Department of Revenue since December 2019, out of which, in 24 proposals, DoR has issued detention orders,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha member M. Selvaraj in a written reply.

He said that the PITNDPS Act, 1988 provides for detention in certain cases for the purpose of preventing illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and for matters connected therewith.

Rai said that the NCB registered 1,259 cases in 2017 and detained 1,383 people while in 2018, it registered 1,565 cases and detained 1,734 people and in 2019, the drug law enforcement agency registered 842 cases and detained 910 people under the PITNDPS Act.

