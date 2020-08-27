24-hour traffic safety blitz in Mississauga results in numerous charges

A recent statement from Peel Police revealed that the Road Safety Services unit has identified areas of concern along Lakeshore Road in Mississauga. An area well travelled by commuters and local residents. Through community feedback and statistical analysis, the decision to take additional action took the form of a full-scale 24-hour road safety blitz.



On August 26, 2020, Road Safety Services, conducted the 24-hour safety blitz, numerous vehicles were investigated and the following charges were:

31 Highway Traffic Act Charges (tickets) for speeding, fail to wear seatbelt, improper muffler, unnecessary noise and commercial vehicle infractions.

2 impaired driving charges

1 fail to remain charge – motor vehicle collision

1 suspended driver charge

Road Safety Services recognizes the concerns in and around this area and the Region. They will continue to make efforts to suppress improper driving behaviour along with their frontline personnel.



Peel Police would like to remind everyone to please drive safe and #TakeThePledgePeel.