24 hurt in LTT Express accident in Odisha, 4 suspended

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) Four railway officials have been suspended over the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express accident in Cuttack on Thursday, according to an East Cost Railway (ECoR) statement.

As many as 24 passengers were injured when five coaches of LTT Express derailed after hitting a goods train near Nergundi station. “On duty station manager of Nergundi station, guard of goods train, loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of train LTT-Bhubaneswar Express suspended till further advice in connection with the accident,” said the statement.

The injured passengers were treated at a local hospital and SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. Due to dense fog, rescue operations were affected.

Commissioner Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle at Kolkata) Abhai Kumar Rai would conduct a statutory inquiry on January 18, the statement said.

Following the accident, Bhubaneswar-LTT Express, Durg-Puri Express, Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express, Puri-Rourkela Passenger and Talcher-Puri MEMU were diverted via Naraj bypassing Cuttack station.

