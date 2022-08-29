INDIA

24 injured as bus rams into truck in UP

NewsWire
0
0

At least 24 people have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the Piprakhand area of Uttar Pradesh Sonbhadra district.

Seven of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital, while the rest are being treated at a community health centre.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Sunday night when a private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra on the Varanasi-Ambikapur Road.

Babhani police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Community Health Centre (CHC) superintendent Dr. Rajan Singh said seven of the injured were critical and referred to the district hospital.

20220829-055803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM to inaugurate Purvanchal expressway on Tuesday

    UP govt teams up with Wheebox for online exam process

    Rupee, bond yield ends almost flat ahead on long weekend

    Coordinated strategy on human, animal & ecosystem health with UNEP joining...