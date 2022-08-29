At least 24 people have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the Piprakhand area of Uttar Pradesh Sonbhadra district.

Seven of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital, while the rest are being treated at a community health centre.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Sunday night when a private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra on the Varanasi-Ambikapur Road.

Babhani police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Community Health Centre (CHC) superintendent Dr. Rajan Singh said seven of the injured were critical and referred to the district hospital.

