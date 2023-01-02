INDIALIFESTYLE

24 injured as train derails in Rajasthan, Railway announces compensation

As many as 28 passengers were injured after 13 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the wee hours on Monday. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident took place between the Rajkiawas-Bomadara section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am. Passengers injured in the accident have been sent to Pali and Marwar Junction for treatment.

In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident is believed to be a crack in the track. Relief and rescue operations are on.

After the accident, the rail traffic on the railway track has been disrupted. Due to this, the route of many trains has been changed and four trains have been cancelled.

A help desk has also been set up for the passengers.

Meanwhile Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav announced that a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to the minor injured will be provided.

