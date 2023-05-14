WORLD

24 killed, 12 injured in road crash in Zambia

Twenty-four people died and 12 others sustained serious injuries when a bus they were travelling in hit a truck in southern Zambia, the police said.

Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said on Saturday that preliminary investigations indicated that the bus with 35 passengers on board overturned, falling on the left side of the road into a ditch after the bus hit behind the truck. The bus driver is among the injured.

The accident left the bus extensively damaged and the truck’s rear bumper damaged, Mwale added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

According to the police, at least 7,639 road accidents were recorded in Zambia in the first quarter of 2023, with 390 people killed during the same period.

