24 monks from Bhutan proceed to Delhi in ongoing cultural visit

A group of 24 Buddhist monks from Bhutan has come to India on a religious and cultural visit at the invitation of International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture.

The monks visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Agra before reaching Delhi on Tuesday.

The group said that they were delighted at their visit to India, adding that they had a pleasant experience in the Buddhist Theme Park of Telangana and the National Museum of Delhi.

During a press conference in Hyderabad, V. Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism and Culture offered to provide land to the team for building a monastery near Nagarjuna Hills in the state.

In conversation with IANS, General Secretary of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, Venerable Ugen Namgyal said that their team learnt a lot from the spiritual, cultural and traditional climate of India.

Namgyal called India a friend. Expressing love for India as a neighbouring country, the venerable said that Bhutan’s religious and spiritual feelings were connected with India and that their team was fortunate to see the Buddha’s relic in the museum.

