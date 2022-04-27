Intense heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Odisha with the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark at as many as 24 places across the state on Wednesday, the met department said.

According to a bulletin of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, at least four places recorded a maximum temperature of 44-degree Celsius. Sonepur in western Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5-degree Celsius to became the hottest place in Odisha for the day.

Angul registered a temperature of 44.1-degree Celsius while it was 44-degree C at Bolangir and Jharsuguda. The capital city of Bhubaneswar witnessed a day temperature of 40.3-degree C.

The met department has issued heatwave warnings for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir districts for the next three days (April 28 to 30).

Heatwave conditions would also prevail in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Kalahandi on May 1, it said.

