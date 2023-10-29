24 shops gutted in major fire in UP’s Firozabad

Twenty-four shops were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday in the Kath Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.

Fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flame and no casualties were reported so far.

Superintendent of Police (Firozabad) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the fire was yet to be controlled and the area had been evacuated.

“We received the information about an hour ago that a fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area where furniture work is carried out. It was a major fire which is yet to be controlled. Around 24 shops have been gutted in the fire,” he said.

Further details were awaited.

