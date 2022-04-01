HEALTHINDIA

24 students test positive at BITS Pilani campus in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

The BITS Pilani in South Goa has moved its classes online after 24 students on campus tested positive for Covid over the last few days, the institute’s public relations officer Arjun Halarnkar said on Friday.

The official also said that eight more samples have been sent for testing on Friday.

“Our campus response team had decided this after 24 positive cases. Eight more samples were sent for testing. Reports are awaited. We had already decided to continue our classes online and cancel events and gatherings which were scheduled to be held here,” Halarnkar said.

Located in South Goa district, there are around 2,800 students in the BITS Pilani campus, Halarnkar said, adding that all students, faculty and staff at the university are being scanned thermally before they enter campus.

“It started two to three days ago, that is when we started to test the students according to our protocol and yesterday the number reached 24. Strike rate is not high compared to students on campus,” Halarnkar said.

“Health authorities are already in the campus and primacy contacts and secondary contacts are being tested,” he added.

The South Goa district administration has already issued guidelines to be implemented at the educational campus which includes mandatory screening of the inmates, setting up of quarantine facilities, mandatory cancellation of offline classes and other events.

20220401-125804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oslo restaurateur contributes to ease Delhi’s Oxygen crisis

    ‘People with booster jab 93% less likely to die from Covid...

    Omicron: K’taka awaits report of 5 samples

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 207 mn