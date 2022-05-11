INDIA

24 unique products of TN await GI tag: Stalin

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said 24 of the state’s unique products are awaiting geographical indication (GI) tag and they have good export demand.

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) South Zone award distribution function, Stalin said 24 of Tamil Nadu’s unique products are awaiting GI tag.

These products have good demand overseas and manufacturers can benefit by exporting them, Stalin said.

Stalin also urged FIEO to start an Export Buying House with private participation which can free the problems in improving the products to export quality and also source them from various production centres.

He also urged FIEO to facilitate the Central government scheme of One District One Product (ODOP) in all the districts in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said the share of South Zone in the country’s total exports is about 27 per cent and it is hoped that the share will go up to 35 per cent in five years time.

According to him, during 2020-21, Tamil Nadu stood third in the country in international trade with about 193,000 lakh crore.

He said the state’s share of exports stands at $26 billion and this should go up to $100 billion by 2030 and the state government is taking several steps towards that.

20220511-134405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: Fraudsters claim insurance with fake death certificate

    Gurugram: Sputnik will be administered at govt vaccination centre from July...

    Shah salutes valour of Air Force on 2 years of Balakot...

    KTR lends helping hand to tribal girl struggling to pursue MBBS