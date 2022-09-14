The FIA Women in Motorsport Commission and the FIA Volunteers and Officials Commissions have joined forces to create the first ever Women Officials’ Exchange program.

This new initiative aims to promote and encourage participation of female motor sports officials around the world. It is also an opportunity to introduce women to all the essential roles carried out by the volunteers at the highest level of the sport.

Out of 300 applications, 24 were selected, representing 6 regions and 24 nationalities. They will attend the Singapore Grand Prix with least one year’s experience of officiating in any roles in their home country.

The programme will give them their first experience both abroad and at a world championship event.

After undergoing a safety course, the participants will be allocated to a trackside position for the weekend. They will also circulate into pitlane, paddock, scrutineers or starter position, so that they can get the maximum experience of a world class event and can understand the process and procedures relevant to F1. Throughout the duration of their mission, they will be mentored by a local female official who will assist them in their roles.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said, “The new Women Officials’ Exchange Program illustrates FIA commitment to actively encourage the participation of women in motorsport, on and off track. In partnership with our members, it promotes women from all regions of the world to the essential role of officials in Formula 1. I plan to double motor sport and the participation of women is vital to achieve that goal.

Deborah Mayer, FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President, said, “I am pleased with the successful launch of our Women Officials’ Exchange Program, with many candidates from FIA Clubs around the world. They have in common the passion, the dedication, and the strong will to contribute positively to motor sport. The role of volunteers and officials is vital to motorsport. I am delighted that our programme can shed light on the involvement of women and encourage new vocations.”

20220914-224802