Toronto police has issued a public alert in a sexual assault investigation as they believe that there may be multiple victims.

Police say that on Sunday, October 30, a woman ordered transportation from a ride-share app. During the ride, she fell asleep. According to a police report, the woman was sexually assaulted during the ride.

That same day, police arrested 24-year-old Harpreet Brar of Brampton and charged him with sexual assault. Investigators say believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.