24-year old kills himself because of the bad reviews of Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
In a shocking tragedy, a 24-year old man, who claimed to be a die-hard fan of Bahubali star, Prabhas has committed suicide. The young man reportedly hung himself from the ceiling fan because of the negative reviews that poured in for ‘Radhe Shyam’ movie.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a fantasy period love story starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Despite its visual grandiose, a large section of the audience was disappointed with the movie.

According to a report from Tollywood.net the deceased man, whose name was Muthala Ravi Teja lived in Tilak Nagar, in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh and he was very upset by with the not so favorable response for Prabhas’s long awaited film, ‘Radhe Shyam’.

The report also stated that Teja saw the movie on the opening day itself and told his mother as well as a close friend that he too felt the movie did not live up to his expectations. He didn’t say much after that but later when he was all alone in his house, he committed suicide. Teja was a welder.

This is not the first fatal tragedy around ‘Radhe Shyam’. Around a year back, another fan of Prabhas had penned a suicide note that he sent out to the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ when the shoot of the movie was yet again delayed due to the pandemic. The note said, “I never dreamed that I would write a suicide note as I have not written a single letter so far. At least I think Radhe Shyam team will give an update even after seeing my death. it’s enough, no more asking.”

No one from Team ‘Radhe Shyam’ has responded to the tragedy yet. However, director Krishna Kumar is unhappy with the negative reviews for his movies. He posted a not so subtle tweet that suggested he was less than pleased with all the negative reviews pouring in for his movie. Check out his tweet here:

In fact he recently gave an interview, where he said, “You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken Biryani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?”

Despite the unfavorable response, the box office numbers for the movie are looking good. The movie made a killing with pre-booking itself and even though the reviews are not stellar, the movie continues to make steady collection at the box office.

