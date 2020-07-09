240 test positive, J&K Covid-19 tally is 9,501

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) A total of 240 people tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as the total number of Covid-19 patients reached 9,501 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Five patients succumbed to the lethal virus on Thursday in different hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir. Total number of people killed by the dreaded virus so far is 154.

Besides, 5,695 patients have completely recovered while the number of active cases is 3,652 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 564 are in Jammu division and and 3,088 in Kashmir division.

–IANS

