Global smartphone brand Realme has launched a new smartphone — GT Neo 5, with 240W fast charging, which will charge the device to 100 per cent in less than 10 minutes.

According to GSMArena, the 240W adapter can charge the GT Neo 5 to 20 per cent in 80 seconds, 50 per cent in 4 minutes and 100 per cent in under 10 minutes, also, in just 30 seconds on the wire it can provide up to 2 hours of talk.

The GT Neo 5 also has a variant with 150W charging and a slightly bigger battery.

In the Realme Lab, charging tests revealed that the phone heats up no more than 10 degrees Celsius and can withstand 1,600 charges from 0 per cent to 100 per cent while retaining 80 per cent of its capacity, according to the report.

The Realme GT Neo 5 240W comes with a 4,600mAh battery, while the 150W variant has a 5,000mAh battery.

Moreover, the GT Neo 5 comes powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone features a main camera of 50MP with a Sony IMX890 sensor, OIS, and a 6P lens with an f/1.9 aperture, also an 8MP ultrawide shooter with a 2MP macro shooter, said the report.

The selfie camera has a 16MP Samsung sensor and sits inside a centred punch hole at the top of the screen.

The 240W version has 16 GB RAM and either 256 GB or 1 TB storage, while the 150W version can be purchased with either 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB RAM, with a storage of 256 GB, the report mentioned.

