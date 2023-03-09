The Delhi Police have arrested 25 bootleggers and one gambler while 472 persons were bound down in the South district during its special drive, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that more than 12,894 quarter liquor bottles, 394 bottles of beer and gambling stake money were recovered during the two-day special drive from March 6 to 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that in view of Holi, several teams of the South district were deployed in the vulnerable areas to ensure a peaceful Holi.

“Hence, during March 6 to 8, special drives against organised crime and public drinking were carried out at various places in South district to maintain law & order in the area. The motive was to control crime and provide a better environment to the residents,” said the DCP.

“During the special drives, 25 bootleggers, one gambler were arrested and 472 persons were bound down under preventive action in different police stations,” said the officer.

He said the police teams made sincere efforts by sensitising local informers and collecting human intelligence.

“Several teams also undertook patrolling in the areas and preventive action were initiated against the persons who were engaged/try to disturb the tranquility,” he added.

20230309-180404