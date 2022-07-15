Investigators with the York Regional Police (YRP) Organized Crime and Intelligence Services – Major Projects Unit have made 25 arrests and dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking network that extended across Ontario.

According to a police statement officers began an investigation into a drug trafficking network in June 2021. The individuals initially investigated resided and trafficked controlled substances within York Region. As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that this group was also responsible for trafficking controlled substances throughout the Greater Toronto Area and into other areas of Ontario, including Durham Region, London and the Kawartha Lakes area.

As this investigation grew in scope, a team of investigators from York Regional Police, the Durham Regional Police Service, the London Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service established a joint-forces operation, dubbed Project Entrust.

Police investigated these individuals for more than a year, before systematically arresting and charging the suspects. Between June 2021 and June 2022, an investigative probe and 19 search warrants resulted in 25 people charged with 113 criminal offences, YRP spokesperson Constable Amy Boudreau said.

Officers seized approximately $1.7 million worth of illegal drugs including: 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine, 534 grams of fentanyl, 115 oxycodone pills, 89 hydromorphone pills, 48 Percocets and 27 Vyvanese pills. Investigators also seized $23,000 in firearms, ammo and magazines and $136,000 in Canadian currency. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered and one vehicle was seized as proceeds of crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Projects Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6970, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.