25 complain of loss of vision after cataract operations in Gujarat’s Amreli

Some 25 persons have complained of either blurred or complete loss of vision after undergoing cataract surgery at a hospital in Gujarat’s Amreli and some have been referred to Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Ahmedabad government hospitals, officials said on Tuesday

“The operation took some 10 days ago at the Shantaba General Hospital, after which patients complained about irritation in eyes, reaction and losing vision. Some seven to eight persons were referred to other district government hospitals for further treatment. The District Collector has sought a detailed report from the Chief District Health Officer,” Amreli District Collector’s officer in-charge Public Relation officer Vipul Mehta told IANS.

According to the sources from the Shantaba General hospital, four to five patients each were referred to Rajkot and Bhavnagar district hospitals each and some eight, who have lost vision completely, were referred to the government hospital in Ahmedabad.

