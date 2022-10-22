The Indian Panorama, flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Saturday announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, which will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI to be held from November 20-28, 2022 in Goa.

The feature films of the mainstream cinema include movies like The Kashmir Files, RRR (Telugu), Tonic (Bengali), Akhanda (Telugu) and Dharmveera…Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi).

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence in accordance with the conditions and procedure in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

The selection of the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising a total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films led by the respective chairpersons. Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed Director and Editor, Chairperson Vinod Ganatra. The Feature Jury constituted of the following members who individually represent various acclaimed films, and film-related professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian fraternity.

A package of 25 feature films have been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at 53rd IFFI from a broad spectrum of 354 qualifying contemporary Indian feature films. The following package of feature films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film industry.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

