25% increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Canada

Canada reported an average of 545 daily Covid-19 cases last week, up 25 per cent from the previous week which saw a daily average of 435, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

Overall, in the last week, 3,955 people tested positive across Canada, and 28 people died of the disease.

In a statement on Monday, Tam said that a steady increase in the number of positive cases was concerning.

“This is a concern and a reminder that we all need to maintain public health measures to keep Covid-19 on the slow-burn path that we need.

“As we enter the fall, Canadians will need to be even more vigilant about following public health guidance, particularly as the cold weather shifts activities indoors,” she added in the statement.

Tam reminded Canadians not to get complacent about their risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, saying people need to assess both their personal risk if they contract the disease, and the risk of severe illness in people in their household.

Canada has reported a total of 131,895 cases with 9,145 deaths, according to the country’s Public Health Agency.

In terms of age, the trend of increased disease activity among younger individuals has continued for many weeks, with people under 40 years of age accounting for over 62 per cent of cases, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Among these, males and females aged 20 to 29 years continue to have the highest incidence rates, with 10.7 and 11.4 cases reported per 100,000 people, respectively. Incidence rates for males and females aged 30 to 39 years of age are next highest with 8.4 and 8.0 cases reported per 100,000 people.

The coronavirus outbreak settings included food, drink and retail venues that tend to draw in this younger age demographic.

The Public Health Agency also said labs across Canada tested an average of almost 46,000 people daily over the past week, with 0.9 percent testing positive.

Ontario reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 190 on Monday — the most on any single day since July 24. Data for both days was released this morning because the province did not issue an updated report on Labour Day.

Meanwhile a media outlet reported last week that more than 370 domestic flights and nearly 600 international flights had at least one passenger who tested positive for the virus,

From February 4 to August 24 this year, 973 flights in total flew into or within Canada with infected passengers on board.

The last flight known to carry a Covid-19 case arrived in Toronto on Sunday from Edmonton in Alberta province.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the government is taking a very serious and layered approach to minimize the risk of passengers bringing the novel coronavirus into Canada.

“Those measures include, when somebody is traveling from abroad … screening questions, temperature measurements, the fact that they must wear masks,” Garneau said.

“All of those are measures that are designed to minimize the possibility of bringing anybody who’s infected into the country and then transmitting it while they’re on the aircraft,” the minister added.