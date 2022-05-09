At least 25 persons were injured, including four in critical condition, after a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit a metro pillar in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to sources, the bus driver had lost balance trying to avoid a pothole on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

Police are looking at this angle.

The incident took place near Kengeri at 1 a.m. and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, the bus had first hit the 4-feet tall road divider and then rammed into the Namma Metro Pillar number 545.

The bus was travelling to Bengaluru from Madikeri. The damage to the metro pillar is being assessed.

Police said that a total of 45 persons were travelling in the bus.

If not for the Metro Pillar, the bus would have gone to another side of the highway and collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite side, which would have led to a greater tragedy, the police added

20220509-100930