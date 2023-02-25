Around 25 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to a popular religious site skidded off the road and fell down a precipice in Sri Lanka’s central district of Kandy, said police.

The bus was carrying approximately 48 passengers who were heading to a temple, police told media, adding that the injured had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims are residents of Moratuwa in western Sri Lanka.

Road accidents are common in central Sri Lanka, especially when it’s raining. The meteorology department has warned of rainy weather in the coming days.

20230226-033402