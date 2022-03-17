INDIA

25 injured in ‘jallikattu’ event at TN village

At least 25 persons were injured in a ‘Jallikattu’ competition held at Manganampatti village in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Among the 25 people who were injured, 21 were treated at the venue itself as their injuries were not grave. Four persons with serious injuries were referred to the Pudukottai government hospital.

Police sources told IANS that 574 bulls were released during the event, which lasted for more than six hours. The number of bull tamers who participated in the event was 300.

Among the injured, 11 were spectators, seven were bull owners and seven were tamers.

