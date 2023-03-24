WORLD

25 killed, 10 injured in Nigeria bus crash

A total of 25 people were killed and 10 others seriously injured in a bus crash in Nigeria’s northern state of Bauchi, the traffic police said.

Yusuf Abdullahi, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi, told reporters at a briefing on Friday that the bus carrying 35 people, including the driver, lost control and crashed after losing a tire in motion in the Katagum area of the state on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

All the deceased were confirmed dead on the spot, Abdullahi said, explaining that the bus somersaulted a few times due to loss of control. The injured are receiving treatment at a government-run hospital in the state.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.

