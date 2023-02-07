SOUTH ASIAWORLD

25 killed in bus-car collision in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
2

At least 25 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, government officials and police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred after the over-speeding bus collided with a car near the Shatial checkpost in the Kohistan district of the region, Information Minister of the GB province, Fatehullah Khan told media.

The passenger bus and the car fell into the ravine after the accident, said the official, adding that at least 45 passengers were onboard the bus when the incident took place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

20230207-225601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Army chief, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process

    1st Test, Day 1: Mathews’ ton puts Sri Lanka in strong...

    Friendship with B’desh cornerstone of our foreign policy: Indian envoy

    Pakistan pursuing case of Pakistani woman in an Indian prison for...