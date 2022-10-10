INDIA

25 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

At least 25 people have died in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh till late on Sunday night.

Most of the deaths have been reported in cases of house collapse.

Water levels are rising in all major rivers in the state following uninterrupted rain during the past 48 hours.

The state met department has issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday in eastern, central parts of the state, Bundelkhand, Terai Belt and Rohilkhand areas.

District magistrates in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Rampur and Meerut decided to close all schools till class 12 on Monday while Agra and Aligarh administrations have declared school holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

Nearly 400 villages in Balrampur district have been flooded and two persons were swept away after a boat capsized in Barhalganj in Gorakhpur.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has asked people to remain vigilant and advised people to avoid crowded places and dilapidated buildings.

Several districts have opened up helplines for people affected by rainfall related problems.

