INDIA

25 Maha students stuck in Manipur strife reach Mumbai safely (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 25 students from Maharashtra, who were stuck in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur, reached Mumbai via Guwahati by a special flight, officials said here on Monday.

The flight from Guwahati landed here late on Monday night.

Earlier, the stranded students were airlifted from Imphal to Guwahati, a distance of around 500 km, to catch their flight to Mumbai on Monday evening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to his counterparts in Assam and Manipur to seek their help for the safe transfer of students from the state who were in a limbo there.

Shinde said late Sunday night that he had spoken with two students — Vikas Sharma and Tushar Awhad.

Similarly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also been in touch with the students and asked them not to worry as they will be brought back safely.

Most students from this state study in the NIT or IIIT-Manipur there, and their plight was highlighted by Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh arranged for the students to be shifted from Imphal to Guwahati by a special flight on Monday morning, said an official.

Joint Secretary of Protocol Department Ramchandra Dhanawade, Protocol Officer Abdul Aziz Baig and their team welcomed the students on behalf of the government.

The students also thanked the state government for their safe return with a handmade placard which they carried.

The students who came home are — Aditya Gajbhiye, Tushar Awad, Ayush Dubey, Shivsampat Tagirisa, Gautam Chaurasia, Sajan Paunikar, Mohit Khadpe, Bhushan Pawara, Vriksal Ganveer, Vikas Sharma, Tanmay Madhav, Madikonda Avinash, Rohit Kori, Ayush Ravi, Gyandeep Chute, Pratik Kodag, Punarvasu Ingole, Saijit Nikam, Ananya Banerjee, Shantanu Kumbhirkar, Krish Kalgude, Phalgun Mahajan, Madhurika Indoorkar, Ronil Nader and Ashwagandha Parade.

20230508-223204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aimed at decongesting Delhi, KMP Expressway in a sorry state

    Mild earthquake felt in Assam’s Kamrup, no damage reported

    Amangarh Tiger Reserve to open for tourists from Nov 15

    Militancy is on crutches in J&K, says DGP