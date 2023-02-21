There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 280,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number and weekly rate of flu hospital admissions continue to decline in the country.

Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported in the week ending February 11, for a total of 111 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season, according to the CDC.

Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged six months and above get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

20230222-035603