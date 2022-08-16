HEALTHINDIA

25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in Punjab

In line with the promise of the Punjab government to provide quality health services to people, 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to the people on Tuesday, a day after opening 75 such clinics.

“As per our commitment with the people to set up a network of such clinics to provide quality healthcare services free of cost, we have dedicated 25 more clinics today in addition to 75 on August 15,” said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a statement.

The Chief Minister said soon such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said 100 clinics have started functioning and more such clinics will be started in the coming days.

Mann said this revolutionary initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in the state.

The Chief Minister said this is a humble effort by the government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services.

He envisioned that the residents of the state will no longer have to spend money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities. The patients can avail the medical services by stepping into the clinics or can avail facility of online appointment.

The Chief Minister said rather the people will get quality healthcare services free of cost that too at places near their homes. All the successive governments have hitherto paid no attention towards providing healthcare services to people due to which the common man had to suffer a lot.

The Chief Minister said people will be offered 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests free of cost in these Aam Aadmi Clinics.

He expressed hope that 90 per cent of patients will get treated from these clinics only thereby reducing the burden in hospitals.

