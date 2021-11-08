York police charged twenty-five motorists with stunt driving and racing-related incidents between Friday, November 5 and Sunday, November 7. Their vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.

Police said the arrests included that of a 44-year-old man who was charged with Dangerous Driving, Stunt Driving and Speeding. Anis Abdolmaleki of Vaughan was caught driving 178 kilometres an hour in a 50/km an hour zone. He was pulled over at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday on Major Mackenzie Drive, west of Pine Valley Drive, Vaughan. His licence has been suspended for 30 days.

Excessive speed has consistently been one of the greatest contributing factors in many fatal collisions that have occurred on York Region roads, said police. Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death or serious injury when they choose to disobey traffic laws and drive without due care and control and with a disregard for public safety.

Individuals are urged to call 9-1-1 if they see dangerous driving practices that could cause personal injury or loss of life. When contacting police, try to note the vehicle’s location, direction of travel, make, model, licence plate number and driver’s description.

You can also contact the York Regional Police Traffic Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7703, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com